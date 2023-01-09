JOLIET, Ill. — Police are set to provide an update on a homicide investigation which began Sunday morning when a woman was found shot and killed in a car and a two-year-old unharmed in the backseat.

24-year-old Maya Smith was shot multiple times and found in an alley near the 1200 block of Clement Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers were initially called to the alley to investigate a parking complaint, according to police.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for a precautionary medical evaluation and was released to family members, according to police.

The update is scheduled to be provided at 3 p.m. through a prepared statement after which officials plan to take a limited number of questions as the investigation is ongoing.

WGN will livestream the update within this story beginning at approximately 3 p.m.