JOLIET, Ill. — A man was critically injured after Joliet police said he was shot by officers while shooting a handgun near an apartment building early Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Lois Place on the report of a possible domestic disturbance near an apartment building.

When officers arrived and saw the man firing a handgun, they shot him, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department. It’s not clear exactly how many officers fired shots.

They gave the man medical aid before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

Per the police department’s policy, the officers were taken to a local hospital.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Additional details, including the identities of those involved, haven’t been released.