JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after two male juveniles arrived at a hospital on their own power with gunshot wounds.

Just after 4 p.m., Joliet officers responded to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Medical Center and learned a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot while walking in the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle, however, this remains under investigation,” police said.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (815) 724-3020.