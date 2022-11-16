JOLIET, Ill — The Joliet Police Department is investigating after six vehicles were ‘intentionally’ set on fire early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle fires happened around 4 a.m. in the Reedwood area, which is on the city’s West Side, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Four vehicles were “heavily damaged” and two vehicles had “lesser damage,” Sgt. Dwayne English said in a press release.

English said it appears all of the fires were intentionally set with gasoline and the fires are connected.

The fires happened in the following areas:

1100-1200 block of West Marion Street

100 block of South Reed Street

1000 block of West Jefferson Street

0-50 block of Oneil Street

The department is asking for anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Detective McKinney at 815-724-3385.

Videos can also be sent to detectives using the Ring Neighbors App or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Will County.