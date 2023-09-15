JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man will spend three decades in prison for bludgeoning and sexually assaulting his brother’s girlfriend and setting fire to his brother’s home in 2017, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

Glasgow announced Friday that 43-year-old Timothy Gregory was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the attack.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney, Gregory went to his brother’s home along Infantry Drive in Joliet in March of 2017 and attacked his brother’s girlfriend, who lived in the home, with a hammer, striking her repeatedly on the head. After the victim had fallen unconscious from her injuries, Gregory then sexually assaulted her in the living room of the home.

The Will County State’s Attorney says after the hammer attack, the victim regained consciousness and ran to a bathroom to escape from Gregory, she then passed out while locked in the bathroom of the home. After regaining consciousness, she spotted smoke flowing into the bathroom from beneath the door after Gregory set fire to the home.

Glasgow says while the victim was attempting to escape the burning home, Gregory attempted to prevent her by pushing her into boxes. She was eventually able to escape and was assisted by a bystander who saw her badly injured.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney, due to her injuries, the victim had to be put into a medically induced coma for six days and required several surgeries. The home was also badly damaged in the fire.

“Gregory engaged in evil and sickening conduct that will continue to haunt this courageous victim long after today’s sentencing decision,” Glasgow said in a statement on Friday.

According to Glasgow, Gregory pleaded guilty to Attempt Murder, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Arson and was sentenced Friday by Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

The Will County State’s Attorney says Gregory will receive 2,364 days credit for time served.