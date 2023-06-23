JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for murdering his neighbor after an argument turned deadly in 2016.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call of a deceased man later identified as Robert Bielec in the driveway of his residence on the 1700 block of Houston Ave in Joliet on Jan. 7, 2016.

Officers spoke with 26-year-old Blaique Morgan who stated that he and his brother, Amari Morgan, went to Bielec’s residence to confront him about an ongoing dispute in which the Morgan brothers’ residence was damaged by gunfire and the brothers suspected Bielec’s involvement.

An argument ensued in which Morgan grabbed Bielec and his brother, Amari, struck Bielec with a baseball bat.

Will County Sheriff investigators found Nike shoes with blood stains that were later determined to contain Blaique Morgan’s DNA, as well as Adidas shoes with blood stains containing Amari Morgan’s DNA, in green trash bins in front of the house of Blaique Morgan’s ex-girlfriend Bianca Rodriguez on Nicholson Street.

A Will County judge ruled that although the evidence did not establish Morgan as the principal actor who delivered the death blow to Bielec, evidence demonstrated that he was accountable for the actions of his brother in the attack that led to Bielec’s death.

“Blaique Morgan grabbed a defenseless senior citizen and veteran who was still holding onto his car keys as he was beaten to death with a baseball bat,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

“Although he may not have held the baseball bat, Blaique Morgan was complicit in this extremely violent crime that left a senior — who was not even lifting a hand in self-defense – brutally and fatally bludgeoned in the driveway in front of his own home.”

Morgan was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.