JOLIET, Ill. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated arson for allegedly setting a Joliet home on fire while his girlfriend and four others, including three children, were present.

According to the Joliet Police Department, Kevin Williams reportedly got into an argument with his 47-year-old girlfriend at the home in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue around 10:18 p.m. Williams then retrieved gasoline from the garage and allegedly intended to ignite a fire in an empty bedroom of the residence.

Police say Williams’ 47-year-old girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman, a six- and four-year-old boy and a four-month-old baby were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

The individuals were evacuated safely by the fire department.

Officers were able to locate Williams inside the garage of the home and he was taken into custody. The fire was extinguished and police are still investigating the incident.