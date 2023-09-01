JOLIET, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old Joliet man accused of supplying a 15-year-old girl with drugs that led to her death back in February.

According to police, the teen’s apparent overdose happened on Feb. 12, just before 9 a.m.

Officers and fire crews responded to a call about an unresponsive 15-year-old in a home in the 900 block of Cypress Lane in Joliet. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the teen in a bedroom of the home.

Joliet Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the teen’s life, but she was eventually pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Joliet Police Detectives then began an investigation into her death after it was discovered that she may have possibly overdosed from ingesting a controlled substance.

On Thursday, over six months after the teen’s death, an arrest warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Drug-Induced Homicide was issued for 21-year-old Dametreas Triplett, who is already in jail on previous unrelated charges.

A Will County Judge set Triplett’s bond at $500,000.