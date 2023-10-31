JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet has a new City Manager and her selection is making history.

Terry D’Arcy, the Mayor of Joliet, announced Tuesday that Beth Beatty has been selected as Joliet’s new City Manager. According to the mayor, Beatty is the first woman to serve in the role in the city’s history.

D’Arcy made the historic announcement in a news release on Monday afternoon.

“Ms. Beatty’s qualifications include a law degree and extensive experience in municipal government,” D’Arcy said in the release. “She served as a policy analyst, Deputy Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Finance, and most recently as the Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs in the City of Chicago.”

According to D’Arcy, the new city manager comes into the role with nearly 20 years of experience, having worked with former Chicago mayors and members of the Chicago City Council. Beatty also spent time as a law clerk for the Illinois Supreme Court’s Third Judicial District.

Beatty was raised in Moline, Illinois, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary’s College and a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School.

D’Arcy said it is currently unclear when Beatty will begin her new role, but hopes she can begin soon.