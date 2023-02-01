JOLIET, Ill. — The Joliet Fire Department is battling a mansion fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at The Hayley Mansion, an event space used for weddings, banquets and other events.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area of Marion Street and Raynor Avenue.

Live video from Skycam 9 shows smoke coming from the roof and firefighters still working.

According to the mansion’s website, the mansion was built by Patrick Columbus Haley and his wife Mary Anastasia Darcy in 1891 to support their six children. Construction took about two years.

This story will be updated.