JOLIET, Ill. — The fire at the historic Haley Mansion in Joliet caused $1.25 million in damage, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire department said the fire was accidental and started on the third floor.

The first and second floors only had water damage and should be able to be repaired.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported after Wednesday’s fire.

According to the mansion’s website, the mansion was built by Patrick Columbus Haley and his wife Mary Anastasia Darcy in 1891 to support their six children.

Construction took about two years.