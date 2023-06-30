JOLIET, Ill. — A bomb squad on Friday determined what a housekeeper thought were explosives inside a casino hotel room in Joliet were commercial-grade fireworks.

Just before noon, the housekeeper called Joliet Police Department officers after they found what they thought were unmarked explosives inside a guest’s room.

According to a news release from police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Bomb Team determined they were commercial-grade fireworks.

The team also found commercial-grade fireworks inside a vehicle in the casino’s parking garage, according to the news release.

Additional details haven’t been released.

Joliet police are still investigating.