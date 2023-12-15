JOLIET, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Joliet during a home invasion on Thursday.

Joliet police say 47-year-old Willie Banks, a South Chicago Heights resident, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of violation of bail bond, and one count of home invasion.

According to police, the charges stem from a deadly home invasion that allegedly took place on Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive in Joliet.

Officers say they were called to the scene just before 10:40 p.m. after reports that a man had forcibly entered a home in the area. When police arrived on the scene, they allegedly found Banks inside the home and ordered him to leave.

Once the suspect had exited the home, offices entered and found a 40-year-old woman, who was later identified as Alicia Cole, shot to death in the bathroom.

Police say after an investigation, it was determined that Banks allegedly killed Cole after he forcibly entered her home.

Cole was pronounced dead on the scene and Banks, who suffered injuries during the alleged home invasion, was taken to the hospital.

Banks was released from the hospital on Friday morning and transported to the Joliet Police Department. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office later approved the charges against Banks and he was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident that was domestic in nature.