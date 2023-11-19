JOLIET, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a 71-year-old Joliet nursing home resident accused of killing a man on Friday, police say.

According to Joliet Police, William Paschall has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older after he allegedly beat a 61-year-old man to death while in the laundry room of the nursing home where they were both residents.

Police say officers were called to Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in the 1300 block of Rowell Avenue on Friday after reports of a battery that took place on the facility’s sixth floor. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim unresponsive in the laundry room.

Officers say a preliminary investigation later revealed that Paschall had allegedly attacked the victim in the laundry room after he became angry about how the victim was using the washing machine. Police say a staff member attempted to intervene during the altercation.

According to police, Paschall allegedly punched the victim in the head several times and used the victim’s walker during the attack, which caused the victim to fall to the floor.

Police say facility staff provided medical assistance to the victim until Joliet Fire Department paramedics and police arrived. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say Paschall was then taken into custody and after reviewing the case, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim involved.

The deadly attack is not the first time the assisted living facility has been in the spotlight. In 2013, an employee at the facility was convicted of sexually abusing a patient and in 2015, a settlement was reached after the facility was sued for the wrongful death of a resident.

WGN-TV reached out to Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation for comment and has yet to hear back.