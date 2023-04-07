JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man is being held on $10 million dollar bond for a shooting that left a teen dead and another injured.

Police say that 20-year-old Eleuterio Roman is facing three counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting on September 5 last year near the 1800 block of McDonough Street.

Police found two boys, 13 and 16, who were shot while walking in the area.

The 13-year-old suffered a graze wound and the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Roman’s bond was set at $10 million dollars by a Will County judge.

There is no further information provided.