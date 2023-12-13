JOLIET, Ill. — A police officer shot an armed man who broke into a house in Joliet Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Center Street after several 911 calls about a man outside of a residence with a gun.

While police were enroute, they learned that the man had forcibly entered the residence.

According to police, the suspect ignored numerous commands to drop his handgun and then began walking towards an officer. At that time, the officer discharged their firearm twice, striking the man one time.

Additional officers arrived to the scene and rendered medical aid to the man. He was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The man is in custody and charges are pending. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the shooting.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.