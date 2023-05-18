JOLIET, Ill. — A man missing for more than two weeks was found dead Thursday in the Des Plaines River in Joliet, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Jason Bingham, 24, of Joliet, died after he was pulled to the shore by the Joliet Fire Department. Workers found him around 2:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Railroad Street.

Joliet police said he was reported missing by family members on May 3.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday and a final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.

The incident is under investigation by the Joliet Police Department.

WGN-TV News reached out to police for additional information on Thursday night and is awaiting a response.