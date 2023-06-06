JOLIET, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Joliet.

Just before 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of East Benton Street on the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police at 815-724-3020.