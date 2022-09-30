JOLIET, Ill. — A male wanted for gunning down a 35-year-old man in Joliet in July is awaiting extradition back to Illinois after authorities discovered his whereabouts in Georgia.

Marquis Johnson, 18, of Joliet was taken into custody at a residence in Lithonia, Georgia by the

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Johnson faces three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a July 31 deadly shooting in the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Jefferson Street.

Responding officers found the shooting victim, Jaron Lymon, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders rushed Lymon to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Joliet detectives determined Johnson as a suspect and secured an arrest warrant, though authorities learned Johnson was in Georgia.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, officers took Johnson into custody without incident. He is currently jailed in Decatur, Georgia.