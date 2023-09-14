JOLIET, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested in Mexico and is facing murder charges after Joliet police said he fatally shot a man earlier this summer.

In the morning hours of June 6, a 20-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in the 600 block of East Benton Street.

During the investigation, a warrant was issued for Nathan Melchor, 17, of Joliet on June 9 in connection with the homicide.

According to the Joliet Police Department, he was arrested on Aug. 30 in Tijuana, Mexico, and is now in the River Vallery Justice Center. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.