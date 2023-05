JOLIET, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Joliet.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Joliet Street on the report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers located a 16-year-old boy who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call police at 815-724-3020.