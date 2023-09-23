JOLIET, Ill. — A 15-year-old is in critical condition after a teenage boy crashed a stolen Kia into a John Deere tractor parked on the side of the road in Joliet Saturday morning.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to the area of Ingalls Avenue and Krings Lane around 4:23 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two 15-year-olds, one the driver of the crashed vehicle, and the other a passenger.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where the passenger was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.

The driver was taken into police custody without incident before being taken to Ascension St. Joseph, and after being released from the hospital, was taken by police to the River Valley Justice Center.

Preliminary investigation showed a 15-year-old male was driving a stolen Kia Soul westbound on Ingalls Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of an unoccupied John Deere construction tractor parked on the south side of the street.

Further investigation showed the vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of Clara Avenue.

The 15-year-old driver was also cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

No further information is available at this time, as this crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.