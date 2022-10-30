JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After detectives canvassed the area, they found numerous shell casings and damage to nearby homes from gunfire. The motive and events leading up to the shooting are still unclear at this time.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident, you are encouraged to reach out to the Joliet Police Department at (815) 724-3020, or you can reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 323-6734 or https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/