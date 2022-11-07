JOLIET, Ill. — A man died and a woman is in critical condition following a head-on crash early Monday morning in Joliet.

At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Caton Farm Road, east of Von Esch Road, for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Police believe a Chevy Sonic, with a 26-year-old woman driving and a 25-year-old man in the passenger seat, was traveling westbound on Caton Farm Road when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes and struck a GMC Arcadia head-on.

The Chevy Sonic then collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old passenger of the Sonic was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 26-year-old driver was critically injured. The driver of the Santa Fe suffered minor injuries and the occupants of the Arcadia refused medical assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.