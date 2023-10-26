JOLIET, Ill. — The police chief of Joliet was struck in the face Wednesday night during an arrest.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Chicago Street for a disturbance.

Officers learned that a man, later identified as Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet, was allegedly going through a garbage can on a private property. Police said they discovered that Medina had to be warned by employees of Cut 158, located next door, to leave the premises.

Medina then allegedly struck the owner of Cut 158 in the chest.

Joliet police chief Bill Evans was nearby and intervened. Evans indicated that Medina was under arrest and he was allegedly struck in the face by the 39-year-old.

On the ground, Medina allegedly bit Evans’ pinky finger. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Medina was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery and obstructing justice.