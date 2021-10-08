Joliet man charged with attempted murder after shooting of Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old Joliet man has been charged with attempted murder after a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday evening during a foot chase.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. Deputy Tyler Post initiated a traffic stop on a red Kia near IL Route 47 and DuPont Road. Police said the vehicle fled the scene and then ran off into a ditch near IL Route 113. The vehicle, allegedly driven by Demarcus Denwiddie, 18, then was involved in a crash near a railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon.

Police said Denwiddie fled on foot. During the foot chase, he allegedly turned an fired four shots at Post — striking the deputy three times. Two of the bullets were stopped by Post’s bulletproof vest and Post was also shot in the arm. He was transported to a hospital in Morris in “good spirits” and is expected to make a full recovery.

A manhunt ensued for Denwiddie and police determined he was in an apartment building on Depot Street in Mazon. Denwiddie surrendered without incident and police determined he suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Denwiddie is being held on a $10 million bond and was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated battery.