JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her.

Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street.

Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” across his floor to place her in her cage. Police believe that killed the dog and the husky was located deceased in the bathroom.

An additional husky was removed from the apartment by animal control.

Trujillo was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.