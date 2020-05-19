Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson & Johnson announced that it’s initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of its popular Johnson’s Baby Powder due to low levels of asbestos contamination.

CHICAGO — Johnson & Johnson says it is discontinuing U.S. and Canada sales of its talc-based baby powder amid mounting lawsuits alleging it causes cancer.

The company says sales of the powder dropped 60% in the last three years.

They will continue to sell a cornstarch-based version of their baby powder in the United States and Canada, and the talcum powder will continue to be sold in other countries outside North America.

Johnson & Johnson is facing nearly 20,000 lawsuits related to the product.

The company has repeatedly denied the allegations.