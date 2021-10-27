Joel Quenneville will meet with NHL commissioner after release of Jenner and Block investigation

SUNRISE, Fla. – A day after the release of the Jenner and Block report into the Blackhawks’ response to sexual harassment allegations brought against Bradley Aldrich in 2010, the former coach of the team during that time confirmed that he will meet with the NHL’s commissioner this week.

At his Wednesday morning news conference, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said he will talk with Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York to discuss what was revealed in the report about his knowledge of the allegations against Aldridge 11 years ago.

“I look forward to continuing to contribute to the process,” said Quenneville, who said that he brought up the investigation to the current team during a meeting before their game with the Bruins at home.

He is expected to be on the bench for the game at FLA Live Arena Wednesday evening then fly to New York after the game.

In the report by Jenner and Block, which Quenneville was interviewed for, the head coach was placed in a meeting held on May 23rd in which he along with other executives of the franchise were made aware of allegations made by a former player, named “John Doe” in the report, against Aldrich.

That meeting included then-President John McDonough, MacIsaac, General Manager

Stan Bowman, then-Executive Vice President Jay Blunk, then-Assistant General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and former mental skills coach Jim Gary. Despite being informed of the allegations, the team didn’t report it to human resources until June 14th, which followed the Stanley Cup Finals.

Aldrich continued his work with the team and was in a number of celebrations with the Blackhawks after they won their first championship since 1961. According to the Jenner and Block report, Aldrich “made a sexual advance on a Blackhawks intern who was twenty-two years old, physically touching the intern” during a celebration on June 10th.

These findings contradict a statement released by Quenneville in July in which he said he only learned about the allegations when news of the lawsuits came out.

“I first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer,” Quenneville said on July 13th in a statement provided by the Panthers. “I have contacted the Blackhawks organization to let them know I will support and participate in the independent review. Out of respect for all those involved, I won’t comment further while this matter is before the courts.”

At his news conference Wednesday, Quenneville was asked if he still stood behind that statement.

“I do, but I can’t comment on that,” said Quenneville.