Joe Biden projected to win Arizona, first time Democrat has won state in decades

President-elect Joe Biden is the projected winner of Arizona.

The Associated Press and Fox News called it for Biden last week shortly after the election. But now, other news organizations say the latest vote count gives the state to Biden.

With 99% of the expected vote reporting, Biden has 1,668,684 and President Donald Trump has 1,657,250. That’s a big shift for the state which has long been a Republican stronghold.

It is the first time a Democrat has won Arizona in decades.

There are now just two states that have not been called: Georgia, where Biden is ahead by 14,000 votes, and North Carolina, where Trump has a significant lead.