Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time’s 2020 Person of the Year

The much hyped COVID-19 vaccines are set to be administered, but how soon do they give immunity?

So far the vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca, who have completed their trials and asked for approval around the world, offer their vaccine in two shots. But doctors said those who get it will have some protection after they roll up their sleeve the first time.

Dr. Richard Novak is chief infectious diseases at UIC.

“Like all of these vaccines under development, it targets the spike protein of the virus,” he said.

In the United Kingdom people lined up for Pfizer's vaccine, the first to get the nod from health regulators there. The inoculation showed a 95 percent efficacy in trials. The vaccine does not contain live virus. It has mRNA from the spike protein of SARS CoV-2.

“When it enters your cells, the cells read the mRNA of the protein which is expressed on the surface of the cell,” Novak said. “And then the immune system sees that and recognizes it doesn’t belong there and starts to make an immune response to it.”

The body recognizes the manufactured spike protein to learn how to react when the real thing takes hold and kick the immune system into overdrive.