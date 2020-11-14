Jim Oberweis attends House new member orientation despite loss in 14th District

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the Associated Press declared Democrat Lauren Underwood the winner of the 14th Congressional District race in Illinois, however, that didn’t stop her Republican challenger from heading to Washington.

Business man Jim Oberweis posted a photo on Facebook with the caption “At new member orientation in the Capitol with Mary Miller.”

Oberweis prematurely declared victory on Nov. 4 in a Facebook video before thousands of mail-in ballots had been counted.

A spokesperson said Oberweis was advised to attend because the orientation only happens once and that it was not Oberweis making a statement about the status of the race.

With all votes now in, the Associated Press reported that Underwood edged Oberweis out by more than 4,600 votes. He has vowed to seek a recount.