CHICAGO — First lady Jill Biden will be in Chicago Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week.

She will be accompanied by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

According to the Office of the First Lady, the goal is to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through registered apprenticeships and career-connected learning.

Biden will visit Aon in Chicago in partnership with the Chicago Apprentice Network and the Business Roundtable.

The First Lady is also expected to visit District 214’s Rolling Medows High School to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program.