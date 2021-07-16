Jiffy Lube employee killed after driver accelerates off of service bay in McHenry

McHenry, Ill. — A Jiffy Lube employee died Friday after a 91-year-old woman accelerated off a service bay and struck him.

Just after 12:10 p.m., authorities responded to the shop in McHenry, located in the 1800 block of North Richmond Road, on the report of a pedestrian struck.

After an initial investigation, police believe a 2004 Jeep Liberty, driven by Susan Weisenberger, 91, was exiting a service bay when she accelerated and struck a 29-year-old employee.

The man was transported to Northwestern Medicine in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.

Weisenberger did not have any injuries.

The incident is under investigation and witnesses are asked to call police at 815-363-2599.