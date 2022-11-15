CHICAGO — Five days after announcing he’s running for Mayor of Chicago, Congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia spoke with WGN Evening News anchor Lourdes Duarte about the decision.

“Chicago is in a very critical juncture in terms of public safety and how people feel about the city,” said Garcia, who has called the city home for 55 years.

His experience in Springfield, Washington D.C. and across Cook County, Garcia believes, will go a long way in improving the quality of life in Chicago.

