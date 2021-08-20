‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards quits amid uproar over past comments

LOS ANGELES — Mike Richards has stepped down as the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’ just nine days after he was chosen to succeed Alex Trebek.

The move comes after controversy over sexist comments he made on his podcast following a report from The Ringer.

Producer Sony Pictures Television announced the embattled host was stepping down from the role.

The company released a statement from Richards on Friday:

BREAKING: Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! Official statement via Sony: pic.twitter.com/eJSwyBOXwN — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021

Sony Pictures Television also said Richards would remain as the show’s executive producer, according to Variety.

“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect,” Sony said.