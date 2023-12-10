CHICAGO — JCC Chicago marked the fourth night of Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting and celebration at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field.

The organization is celebrating the eight nights of Hanukkah with a series of free events for all ages.

JCC Chicago Family programs manager Mathew Charnay said the event is a part of the Christkindlmarket, where a large menorah is present as well as learning how to play dreidel.

“That’s what Hanukkah is really about just bringing light, bring light to this time in every way possible to spread positivity,” Charnay said.

JCC Chicago’s president and CEO Addie Goodman says all are welcome to come together f or nightly events continuing this week including a family challah bake and a movie screening, wrapping up with a party for young adults on Thursday.

“We should all be here together celebrating our holidays side by side as one big beautiful, shared community,” Goodman said.

For more on JCC Chicago’s Hanukkah events, visit: Events Every Night! – JCC Chicago