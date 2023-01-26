CHICAGO – If you are a fan of the current television broadcast broadcasters for the White Sox, then you’re probably happy with the news the club had on Thursday.

The team announced that play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti along with color commentator Steve Stone have agreed to new deals with the team ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Benetti’s multiyear option has been picked up by the White Sox while Stone received a multiyear contract extension. The pair have been calling games together since the 2016 season, doing so on WGN-TV from that year through 2019 and the entire time on NBC Sports Chicago.

A native of Homewood, the 39-year-old Benetti graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Syracuse University for undergraduate school, and Wake Forest University for his law degree. The multi-faceted broadcaster has called a variety of sports through the years on ESPN, NBC, and Fox, including football and basketball along with his baseball duties.

A 1980 American League Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, Stone made the successful transition from playing baseball for the Cubs & White Sox to serving as a commentator for games for both teams. From 1983-2004 he was in the Cubs’ television booth with occasional stints on the radio, calling many games with Ford C. Frick award winner Harry Caray and later his grandson Chip Caray.

After a few years of weekly talk radio appearances and fill-in work, Stone joined the White Sox as a radio color commentator in 2008 then moved to the television booth in 2009. He’s been there ever since, starting with Ford C. Frick Award winner “Hawk” Harrelson, who retired in 2018, and Benetti.

The White Sox will open the 2023 season against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros on the road on Thursday, March 30. On Monday, April 4, the team will open their home schedule against the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.