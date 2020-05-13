Jarrett Payton talks with Bears Rookie Cole Kmet

St. Viator and Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet had a couple of dreams come true less than three weeks ago, not only was he drafted in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft, but he was picked by his hometown team, the Chicago Bears.

Kmet talked to another St. Viator alum, Jarrett Payton, this week about the craziness of draft night, what the first weeks of virtual meeting have been like with the Bears, how he’s been trying to stay in shape during the Coronavrus Pandemic and his intial goals for his rookie season.