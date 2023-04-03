LAKE FOREST — One of the biggest names in the NFL Draft is making a visit to Halas Hall early this week.

Per numerous reports, including Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive tackle Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears in Lake Forest on Monday as he continues his rounds before the draft on April 27-29.

General manager Ryan Poles confirmed the team would have him for a visit at some point in April during his free agency news conference on March 16. Currently, the Bears hold the ninth selection in the draft after trading the No. 1 overall selection to the Panthers at the start of the new league year.

He could be an option for the Bears if he falls that far since the team is in need of an impact defensive lineman as they continue to build the team under second year general manager Ryan Poles.

However, there could be some hesitancy due to the legal trouble that Carter has had over the last month. On March 16, he just pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Georgia. That’s related to an incident in Athens on January 15 where two members of the Bulldogs’ football program, offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, were killed.

It’s one reason why Carter, who is considered one of the best prospects in the draft, could fall out of the Top 10. The Bears already watched the defensive tackle during his pro day in Athens, Georgia in March.