Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to alleged sexual assault in May

KENSOSHA, Wisc. — Jacob Blake pleaded not guilty Friday to three charges, including sexual assault, following an alleged incident in early May.

The proceedings lasted less than 15 minutes and were conducted on Zoom. Blake is charged with third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The alleged incident happened on May 3 in Kenosha, according to court documents. The accusations were made by someone with the initials LNB.

She alleges Blake came to her home that day and sexually assaulted her. She declined to be seen by the forensic nurse, saying she had “been through enough and was still very humiliated and upset,” according to court documents.

The complaint also alleged that Blake stole LNB’s Ford Explorer and her debit card. Documents state LNB told authorities see had two fraudulent ATM withdrawals for $500. The next day, LNB reportedly told a detective that the truck was returned, she located her debit card and did not know who made the transactions.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Blake during the court appearance. It was based on several conditions, including that he can’t be in possession of a weapon and he can’t leave Wisconsin unless seeking medical treatment.

A pre-trial conference was set for Oct. 21 and jury selection is slated for Nov. 9.