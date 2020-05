Shoppers view merchandise being sold at discount prices at the JCPenney at the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. The JCPenney is having a store liquidation sale and plans to close July 31, 2017. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

J.C. Penney is reportedly getting ready to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week.

The retailer is the latest casualty of the pandemic. With a nearly $4 billion dollar debt load, and competition online even before the pandemic, the retailer has struggled to stay afloat.

The company plans to permanently close about a fourth of its roughly 850 stores.

J.C. Penney has been in business for nearly 120 years.

There was no official comment from the company Friday.