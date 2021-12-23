Ivy Tech stops withholding transcripts to those owing money

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College has ended a policy that withheld transcripts from students who owe the statewide college money.

Under the previous policy, some Ivy Tech students who wanted to transfer to a four-year school were unable to do because Ivy Tech withheld transcripts from students owing the college any money.

But under its new policy Ivy Tech now makes transcripts available to all students, WFYI-TV reported.

Dominic Chase, Ivy Tech’s chief financial officer, said the new policy affects about 80,000 students at the college’s more than 20 campuses around Indiana. Chase said many students denied access to their transcripts owed as little as $5.

Although debt to the college is not forgiven, the policy is intended to encourage students to meet their educational goals by eliminating obstacles.