EDITOR’S NOTE: A national story shared by the Nexstar Media Wire regarding Ivermectin and a study regarding its effect on men’s reproductive health that KTSM published, has been removed from our website.

Concerns over the scientific research methods, the veracity of the original, peer-reviewed report and public statements by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying that infertility is not a known side effect of Ivermectin all led to our editorial decision to remove the story.