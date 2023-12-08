CICERO, Ill. — Angel Hernandez was hopeful that firefighters would be able to put out a fire that broke out in his apartment building in Cicero before it destroyed his unit. But the extra-alarm blaze eventually caused the building’s roof to collapse.

“I was hoping for the firefighters to control it. Until the last minute I was keeping hope, but no, they didn’t,’ Hernandez said, who was among the 20 to 30 people displaced by the fire, which is believed to have broken out around 1:30 a.m. in the basement of the building in the 5000 block of 16th Street, according to police.

The families that occupied 17 units in the building share a similar story. The devastating fire reduced their homes to rubble and left them with nearly nothing.

In an effort to help those families, local leaders spent the week collecting donations, and on Friday, tenants representing the 17 families were invited to pick up donations at the Cicero Public Safety Building.

Jennifer Salgado, whose apartment was destroyed in the fire, gathered as much as she could, including Christmas gifts.

“We’re usually never early to Christmas shop and, like, this time we did it like last month says so Christmas gifts got burned up in the fire, well basically got destroyed,” Salgado said.

While it may take time for families to regain everything that was lost, the community helped speed up the process by donating hundreds of essential items. In fact, so many essential items were donated, that the town of Cicero had to ask people to hold off on making any more donations because they ran out of room.

Trainette Lark said she just moved into a new apartment and is beyond grateful for the support.

“It’s a blessing, and I hope that god blesses each and everyone that just donated. I don’t know them all by name but I’m saying it for everyone from that apartment building. Thank you all so very much,” Lark said.

Lark has also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help recover after the disaster.

The outpouring of support offered victims a helping hand after the devastating tragedy, and for Hernandez, it illustrated the community’s compassion.

“There are just so many people who don’t even know you and they care about you. It’s very touching,” Hernandez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but city leaders said each family impacted has at least a temporary place to stay.

Families impacted by the fire have also been connected with local churches for any other needs they may have.