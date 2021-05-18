It’s official: Lollapalooza returning to Chicago’s Grant Park

CHICAGO — It’s official: Lollapalooza will be back in Chicago this summer.

The giant music festival will return in July in the city’s Grant Park . The festival was canceled last year amid the pandemic. The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

The city has earlier announced a “vax pass” system for fully vaccinated residents to attend summer concerts and events.At this time, it’s unknown if Lollapalooza will be using the system.

Tickets will be available available on the website.

The official lineup will be announced Wednesday. In 2019, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande were among the headliners.

The state of Illinois is currently under the Bridge Phase as places like Wrigley Field expand to 60% capacity later this month.