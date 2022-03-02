‘It’s just not what we want to see:’ Fans, businesses owners left waiting for season to start

CHICAGO — Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday afternoon that the league is canceling the March 31 opening day along with the first two series after the league and the MLB Players association were unable to reach a collective bargaining agreement.

The move is a devastating blow to Chicago baseball fans and business owners.

Bars and restaurants in Wrigleyville have had a challenging few years with the pandemic.

“We just lifted the mask mandate, summer is around the corner and then they cancel some games. It’s just not what we want to see,” Bar manager Arthur Knutson told WGN News.

Patrons at Roadhouse 66 in Wrigleyville say they are disappointed an agreement could not be reached.

“It’s a bummer for the fans and the businesses here who have been through a lot the past two years with the pandemic,” Kristea Janas said.

While bars and restaurants work to drive traffic in during the offseason, their best money is made after the first pitch of MLB’s Opening Day.

While it’s unclear how soon the MLB lockout will end, Wrigleyville businesses and fans are left to wait on deck.

“We’ve been battling a lot of the years and for them to not even like give us a thought while they are negotiating it just puts a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.”

The soonest MLB and the Players Association can head back to the negotiation table is Thursday, but nothing has yet been scheduled.