It’s been 13 years since Stacy Peterson disappeared — a look back at the case

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Wednesday marks 13 years since the disappearance of Stacy Peterson.

The case of the missing mother of two captivated the country as more details were revealed about her husband Drew Peterson. He remains behind bars today not for her disappearance, but the murder of his third wife.

It was one of the biggest stories of 2007 — Stacy Peterson was 23 years old when she disappeared from her Bolingbrook home. Norma Peterson, her sister-in-law, remembers every piece of the last 13 years with the family still holding out hope that even today — they’ll find the young mother of two.

“We want to bring her home and we’ve prepared ourselves for that,” Norma Peterson said.

Stacy’s disappearance made headlines for years. Her husband — Drew Peterson — was the main suspect in the case. Eventually — Stacy’s story led police to question the death of Drew Peterson’s third wife Kathleen Savio. And despite his repeated media appearances — he ended up behind bars for Savio’s murder. His children with Stacy Peterson, now 15 and 17, were put in the care of his oldest son Steven, where they continue to be today.

“His kids are doing well in school…doing the best they can under the circumstances that they have,” Norma Peterson said.

Norma, meanwhile, has tried to keep the story alive. She says Stacy’s case helped her and others develop the website documenttheabuse.com — it gives victims of abuse a way to document what’s happening through an evidentiary affidavit which could potentially be used in court.

And you may remember — jurors in the Kathleen Savio case said that the most convincing testimony was hearsay statements allowed into evidence in court. That’s why Norma says, documenting abuse became such a big part of her work.

For years the family held vigils to keep Stacy’s memory alive, hoping that it would generate more leads. This year — they had to take a step back because of the COVID pandemic. They’re hoping to continue the vigils next year.