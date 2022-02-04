‘It’s a nightmare’: Parents of Antioch man missing after expressway accident devastated

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The parents of a missing north suburban man are speaking out surrounding the mystery of their son’s disappearance following an accident on the expressway.

Tommy Howe, 24, of Antioch, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, near I-94 and Route 176 in Libertyville. Howe was involved in a traffic collision, but left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived.

Family tracked his cell phone to a wreckage yard — where they found his car totaled.

Antioch police have been searching Old School Forest Preserve for the last two weeks with almost no new leads. For Howe’s parents, it has been an anxious and sleepless situation.

“It’s a nightmare. Every morning we wake up and we’re getting a couple hours of sleep a night,” father Tom Howe said. “We wake up in the morning and for about 10 seconds you think, ‘Oh I’m glad that nightmare is over,’ and then it hits us.”

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow has been leading the search.

“Right now the cause of the accident is unexplainable,” Guttschow said. ““Based on our investigation, there was no indications for anyone to be concerned about Tommy’s well-being.”

Hundreds of people have been involved in the search effort and authorities have used dogs and drones.

Antioch police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 847-270-9111.