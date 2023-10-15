CHICAGO — In the second week of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, thousands of lives have been lost and thousands more are globally protesting, what they say is an active genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.

“It’s a genocide,” Hatem Abudayyeh, the National Chair of US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) said.

More than 2,400 Palestinians have been killed, including 724 children and 9,2000 wounded in Israeli air raids.

“The Israelis are committing war crimes on an hourly basis and unfortunately the U.S. government is complicit,” Abudayyeh said.

In an in-depth reporting of the Israeli military spending, Al Jazeera found that Israel receives over $3.8 billion dollars of military aid a year from the US.

“Lip service from the president means nothing when he’s doing nothing about it. Just like other Western countries are doing,” Abudayyeh said in response to President Joe Biden’s statement made on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, on addressing Palestinian civilians.

Abudayyeh also mentioned disappointment in congressmen who are expected to represent all of their constituencies — including Palestinians.

“They have a responsibility to all of their constituents in Illinois to make sure they use their power to stop these war crimes.”

Despite the 24-hour evacuation notice, Israeli forces continued to launch airstrikes on the northern Gaza strip, attacking some convoys carrying women, children and elderly.

Photo Courtesy of Laila Zayed, member of USPCN-Chicago: Chicago protest for Palestine 2023

Israeli forces also issued an evacuation notice for hospitals in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry said strikes have targeted nine health institutions and bombed 15 ambulances.

“There is no room, there is no capacity, there are no resources, not enough spaces in hospitals,” Abudayyeh said.

Associated Press reports that Israel has been massing troops with military-build up along the Gaza border amid constant bombardment across the region.

Along with fuel, electricity, food and water being cut off from the region, more than 1.1 million Palestinians are being forced to evacuate from the north to the south — leaving many communities displaced or dead.

“This is a unified Palestinian resistance fighting back because Israel has illegally occupied Palestine for over 75 years.”

Abudayyeh also stands as the spokesperson for the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine with the goal of educating the public on the Palestinian cause.